Family Management Decreased Stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by $2.61 Million as Share Price Rose; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Price Declined While Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Trimmed by $548,012 Its Position

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 82.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 23,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555,000, down from 28,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 2.19 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Limited Co holds 0.08% or 948 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J owns 31,201 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 107,370 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 20,737 shares stake. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corp has 2.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 592,694 shares. Braun Stacey Associate invested in 1.34% or 181,244 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 74,308 shares. Trustco Fincl Bank Corporation N Y reported 3.06% stake. Davis R M holds 1.66% or 402,218 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc reported 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Howard Wealth Lc invested in 0.12% or 2,217 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,503 shares. Golub Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 308,396 shares. 11,650 were accumulated by Horizon Inv Ser Ltd Liability Corp. Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 24,590 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,821 shares to 50,249 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 44,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.23 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

