Family Management Cut Pfizer (PFE) Position as Share Price Declined; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut Position by $24.98 Million

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 204,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.49M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917.47M, down from 7.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.93. About 1.66M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 8,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,932 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 21,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 16.70M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata Group Inc Inc stated it has 2,056 shares. 413 are held by Sageworth Trust Co. Northstar Grp Inc Inc holds 1.19% or 21,747 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 30,804 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Drexel Morgan And reported 5,450 shares. Academy Cap Mgmt Tx has invested 3.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parametric Port Ltd Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5.42 million shares. Finemark Bancorp And holds 106,787 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Reliance Co Of Delaware reported 14,292 shares. Broderick Brian C, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,576 shares. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 295,876 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 1.42M shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.3% or 614,881 shares.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 174,954 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $171.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 14,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.21M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 4.40M shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability reported 44,819 shares. 29.70M were reported by Franklin Res. Diligent Llc reported 64,307 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Foyston Gordon Payne Inc has 1.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pacific Global reported 59,736 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Oarsman Capital has 30,338 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim Co has 0.18% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 11,047 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability. 1.38M are owned by South Dakota Investment Council. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 1.02% or 1.36M shares. Portland Global Advsrs Limited reported 0.31% stake.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.41 billion for 13.69 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

