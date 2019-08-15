Family Management Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $402,822; Market Value Declined; Fosun International LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $612,441

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 2,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 27,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 30,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $129.97. About 2.53 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 55.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 22,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 40,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 36.34M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,879 shares to 28,078 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.61 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 19,150 shares to 24,950 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 129,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

