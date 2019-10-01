Family Management Cut Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose; Lionstone Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Shares Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 15,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 20,270 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, down from 35,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $547.09. About 251,280 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 13,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 872 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168,000, down from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $176.29. About 9.52 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook investors demand answers over data scandal; 22/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Was Firm at Heart of Scandal Over Facebook Data Handling; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU privacy law heralds new era in online data protection; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN DEC. 2015, FACEBOOK CONTACTED BOTH FIRM AND GSR TO UNDERSTAND THE DATA AND ASKED TO DELETE IT; 23/03/2018 – The battle to fix Facebook […]; 21/03/2018 – Facebook on Wednesday it was enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to people’s personal data without proper authorization; 22/03/2018 – In a heated debate, Facebook shareholders argue whether social media has peaked; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Shuffles Lobbying Office, Replaces Erin Egan with Kevin Martin as head of US Policy. Story; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: FEAR OF REGULATION AROUND FACEBOOK OVERBLOWN

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $254.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Doubleline Opportunistic Cr (DBL) by 25,376 shares to 96,926 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 3,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.72 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

