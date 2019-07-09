Family Management Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $1.83 Million as Stock Value Declined; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $3.61 Million

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 75.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 26,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 34,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $136.03. About 119,758 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 76.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 9,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,002 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 12,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $181.08. About 1.31 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45 million for 44.17 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

