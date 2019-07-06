Family Management Continues to Hold Holding in Walmart (WMT); As Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Raised Position by $338,200

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 23,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.53 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 5th Update; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews bet on India with $16bn Flipkart deal; 20/03/2018 – Truveris Appoints Sally Welborn, former head of Walmart Global Benefits to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: The deal with Walmart’s disturbing `funeral potatoes’; 29/05/2018 – WALMART COMBINES REAL ESTATE AND CENTRAL OPERATIONS IN ONE ROLE; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 12/04/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart-Flipkart deal talks on, no conclusion yet

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

