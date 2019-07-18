Family Management Boosted By $499,800 Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position; Shorts at Equity Residentialhares of Beneficial Int (EQR) Raised By 4.73%

Equity Residentialhares of Beneficial Int (NYSE:EQR) had an increase of 4.73% in short interest. EQR’s SI was 4.32 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.73% from 4.13M shares previously. With 1.51 million avg volume, 3 days are for Equity Residentialhares of Beneficial Int (NYSE:EQR)’s short sellers to cover EQR’s short positions. The SI to Equity Residentialhares of Beneficial Int’s float is 1.19%. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 288,105 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M

Family Management Corp increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 40.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 2,856 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Family Management Corp holds 9,883 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 7,027 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $202.11. About 410,790 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cannabis Stocks Worth Considering for Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. 810 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares with value of $140,171 were sold by FROMBERG BARRY A.

Among 8 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Constellation Brands had 16 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $186 target in Friday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Macquarie Research maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Thursday, February 21. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $162 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $221 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 671 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). D L Carlson Invest owns 7,808 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 38,550 were accumulated by Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn holds 66,587 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested in 0% or 148 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In owns 1,183 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 65,000 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 279 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 276 shares. 4,282 were reported by Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. At Bankshares, a Iowa-based fund reported 15,602 shares. Blackrock accumulated 13.55 million shares. Howe Rusling invested in 0.41% or 13,353 shares.

Family Management Corp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 22,653 shares to 8,342 valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,571 shares and now owns 5,894 shares. Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) was reduced too.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.12 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 53.17 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adelante Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.31% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 115,635 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.21% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L holds 26,114 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 21,627 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us has 14.62 million shares for 8.07% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment reported 50,859 shares. 6.34M are held by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability. Qs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Com holds 9,859 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0.22% or 2.39M shares. Mirae Asset Investments owns 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 26,152 shares. 48.20 million are held by Vanguard Group. Vident Invest Advisory owns 48,903 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Garechana Robert. Kaufman Ian also sold $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. The insider Fenster Scott sold 475 shares worth $34,301. Manelis Michael L sold 684 shares worth $49,393. Shares for $22,747 were sold by Sorenson Christa L on Tuesday, February 5. 50,000 shares valued at $3.68M were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Friday, February 8. $99,725 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by Altshuler Barry.

Among 5 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Equity Residential had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, January 23. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Equity Residential Declares Second Quarter Dividends – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.