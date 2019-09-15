Family Capital Trust Co Trimmed Its Visa (V) Holding as Stock Rose; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Raised Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Position by $1.42 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 24.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 10,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 53,085 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 42,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 288,394 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 1,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 40,318 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, down from 42,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 1,506 shares. Domini Impact Limited Liability Company reported 2,112 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Oakworth Inc has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Loomis Sayles LP owns 79,565 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 11,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 104 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 0.25% stake. Alyeska Invest Group LP reported 0.21% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests, Korea-based fund reported 13,210 shares. Carroll reported 171 shares. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 75,188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 47,218 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $74.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 24,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,712 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.