Family Capital Trust Co Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $5.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Firsthand Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $4.98 Million as Valuation Rose

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $282.56. About 1.55M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $181.16. About 6.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Apology Tour Continues; Irwin Gotlieb Retires; Cereal’s Sugary Bet; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Outlines Impact From User-Privacy Lapse; 17/05/2018 – The top proxy adviser also recommended voting in favor of proposals aimed at improving Facebook’s response to problems like election interference and harassment; 10/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 27/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 20/03/2018 – ITALY REGULATOR AGCOM REQUESTED FROM FACEBOOK INFO ON DATA USE; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “BELIEVED THAT THE DATA HAD BEEN OBTAINED IN LINE WITH FACEBOOK’S TERMS OF SERVICE AND DATA PROTECTION LAWS”

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.43 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 26 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 658,500 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc accumulated 1,650 shares. Fdx holds 0.25% or 23,531 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 1,092 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates has invested 0.87% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kentucky-based Farmers Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Homrich & Berg reported 2,222 shares stake. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Martingale Asset LP invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sandhill Prns Ltd Company accumulated 94,859 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc owns 1,421 shares. Ativo Mgmt Lc holds 9,227 shares. Telemus Cap Lc owns 27,626 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 9,600 are owned by Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability invested in 0.3% or 14,723 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.25% or 420,247 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 4,640 shares. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership reported 6,000 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stifel Fincl has invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hodges Cap Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 14,307 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Llc has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 41,002 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 53,267 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Com reported 46,781 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 14,287 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated holds 107,490 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Axon Cap Limited Partnership holds 17.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,500 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).