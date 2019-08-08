Family Capital Trust Co Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Market Value Rose; Allen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $600,480

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 162,693 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.74 million, down from 167,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.36% or 114,790 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com New York invested 3.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,094 shares. Aviance Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Essex has invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 59,311 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 244,257 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 113,459 shares. Ithaka Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.96% or 93,309 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sigma Planning invested in 0.18% or 11,642 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 89,640 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,243 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.44 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M has 331,807 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Birmingham Mngmt Company Al accumulated 3.35% or 53,428 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sageworth Co accumulated 5,199 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 3.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 135,115 are held by Professional Advisory Services Inc. Qv Investors Inc holds 0.03% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 38,155 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Co Ca stated it has 2.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hm Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,563 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. 1.50M were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Broderick Brian C has 3.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 69,445 shares. Brandes Investment Partners Lp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Proffitt And Goodson holds 9,018 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 12 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 6,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.