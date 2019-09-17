Family Capital Trust Co Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited American Deposit (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Shorts Lowered By 16.67%

Family Capital Trust Co decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 4.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Family Capital Trust Co sold 17,353 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Family Capital Trust Co holds 361,118 shares with $106.40M value, down from 378,471 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $137.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 2.77M shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited American Deposit (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) had a decrease of 16.67% in short interest. DXF’s SI was 1,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.67% from 1,200 shares previously. With 9,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited American Deposit (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)’s short sellers to cover DXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About shares traded. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) has declined 60.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DXF News: 30/04/2018 Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Long Island Llc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 82,346 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.24M shares. Clean Yield Gru has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 7,164 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Doliver Advsr Lp holds 6,136 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,406 shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 33,151 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Serv has invested 1.93% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stephens Ar invested in 0.33% or 49,097 shares. North Mngmt accumulated 1,110 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Company reported 2,906 shares. R G Niederhoffer accumulated 1,900 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Marsico Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.84% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 174,773 shares. Private Trust Co Na invested in 0.36% or 6,018 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.67’s average target is 11.93% above currents $282.93 stock price. Adobe had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, March 18. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.