Family Capital Trust Co Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Decreased by $5.14 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Stake

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 19,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.23M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.77M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00 million. Shares for $4.95M were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.71M were accumulated by Fred Alger Mngmt. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,246 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.77% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 428,131 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications reported 0.02% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 5,979 are held by Arrow Corp. Sunbelt holds 0.22% or 1,627 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Company holds 19,382 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kistler invested in 562 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp reported 17,351 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Colony Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, National Bank Of The West has 0.34% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,788 shares. 8,125 were reported by Aimz Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 14.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,361 shares to 104,796 shares, valued at $29.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,108 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).