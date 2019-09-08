Family Capital Trust Co Lowered Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Valuation Rose; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding Lifted by Ashmore Group Plc

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 38,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 237,615 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.54 million, up from 198,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.31. About 1.62M shares traded or 87.06% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares to 209,464 shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,656 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset invested in 108,006 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Fairfield Bush holds 6,840 shares. 900 are held by Fosun. 3,375 were reported by Whittier Trust. Hillsdale Mngmt invested in 450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise accumulated 0.76% or 6.19M shares. Jnba Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 375,537 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Melvin Cap Management LP reported 3.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Friess Assocs Ltd stated it has 59,434 shares. Axiom International Investors Ltd Liability De owns 399,206 shares. 968 were accumulated by Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Liability Company. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited invested in 9,100 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd stated it has 233,726 shares. Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 4,000 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16 million for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.