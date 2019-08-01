Family Capital Trust Co Has Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Price Rose While Knighthead Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $2.80 Million

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $298.86. About 3.07 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 1.58 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $47.20 million for 34.27 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.22% EPS growth.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01 million shares to 19.90 million shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.99 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

