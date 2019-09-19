Family Capital Trust Co Has Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Cut Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake by $15.68 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 220,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.19 million, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 3,254 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 17,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 361,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.40M, down from 378,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $283.87. About 628,342 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,047 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 139,564 shares. Moreover, Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd has 5.69% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oxbow Advsr Limited Company stated it has 903 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi holds 3.36% or 90,268 shares in its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.78% or 21,131 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 5,756 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Farmers Tru accumulated 11,781 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Biondo Invest Lc has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Grassi Inv holds 1,000 shares. 44,246 were reported by Creative Planning. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 3,906 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,905 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 50,571 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 756,253 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $51.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 179,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 430,111 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 7,199 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 8,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al accumulated 94,822 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). The Texas-based Tpg Group (Sbs) Advsrs has invested 1.79% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 224,668 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company stated it has 636 shares. Foxhaven Asset Limited Partnership invested in 1.91% or 609,618 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 73,000 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 14,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scout Invests holds 0.22% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 158,247 shares. 28,447 are owned by Us Bank De. 153,413 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt.