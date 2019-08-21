Family Capital Trust Co Has Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $5.14 Million as Market Value Rose; As Vail Resorts (MTN) Share Price Rose, Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased Position

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 190.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 4,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 7,251 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $240.98. About 236,869 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 Vail Resorts’ Industry-Leading Season Pass–Epic Pass–Offers Worldwide Access to 61 Mountain Resorts in Eight Countries at $899 for the 2018-19 Season; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 14/03/2018 – Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Mount Sunapee Resort Join the Epic Pass; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $285.71. About 1.29M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 14,539 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management owns 14,245 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.12% or 105,520 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) owns 1,865 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,227 shares. Vontobel Asset Management holds 173,228 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 670,560 shares. 20,606 were accumulated by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. Florida-based First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Svcs has invested 1.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 6,206 were accumulated by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1.86M shares. Sit Investment Associates holds 32,010 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. 2,699 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.92 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,042 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).