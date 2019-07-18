Family Capital Trust Co Has Cut Holding in Adobe (ADBE) as Shares Rose; Investure Has Raised Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $2.55 Million; Stock Price Declined

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 1.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $309.39. About 2.13M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 61,700 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $21.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,130 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.