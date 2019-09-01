Family Capital Trust Co Has Cut Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $5.14 Million; Ventas Com (VTR) Holder M&R Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $3.86 Million as Stock Value Rose

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 60,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 63,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 1.07 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newbrook Advisors LP holds 6.19% or 285,664 shares. 545,752 are owned by Stifel Financial. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma accumulated 7.08 million shares or 0.8% of the stock. 13,278 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. Captrust Advsr reported 3,316 shares stake. Mcf Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 217,629 shares. Washington Trust State Bank holds 314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 69,581 shares. Accuvest Global Advsr holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,075 shares. Third Point Ltd Llc has 900,000 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 17,698 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc has 3.83 million shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Lc stated it has 39,154 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. 26,868 are owned by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,304 shares. Clean Yield Group invested in 49,079 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Stephens Ar owns 70,727 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.08% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bb&T Secs Ltd Com holds 0.11% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 186,533 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 14,011 shares. 15,700 were reported by Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh. Alpha Windward has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru holds 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 68,084 shares. Allstate reported 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Shelton stated it has 229 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.17% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).