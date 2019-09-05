Family Capital Trust Co Decreased Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $5.14 Million as Valuation Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Raised by $565,600 Its Holding

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,195 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 39,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $112.74. About 9.23M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $285.52. About 1.91M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24,178 shares to 65,679 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,188 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84 million for 44.89 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

