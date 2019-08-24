Family Capital Trust Co Cut Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Value Rose; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Lifted Holding by $596,160

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni Unit (Correct); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES `VERY HEALTHY CUSHION’ VS. ASSET CAP: BLINDE; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo hunts for mis-selling victims after $1bn fine; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru holds 0.47% or 92,791 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock Corp holds 10,669 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Services holds 257,419 shares. 27,731 were accumulated by Caprock Incorporated. Kbc Gp Nv reported 965,813 shares stake. First In has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bollard Gru Lc holds 38,427 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Klingenstein Fields Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 40,926 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa reported 24,425 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bangor Financial Bank stated it has 6,939 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot reported 42,468 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 6.67 million shares. American Group Inc holds 0.25% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 14,250 shares to 24,970 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,800 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il holds 22,126 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 223,252 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.75% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 284,575 shares. Ithaka Limited Com holds 93,309 shares. Torray Ltd owns 74,362 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,667 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc has 53,894 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.34% or 2,278 shares. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Mngmt Com has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,275 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,544 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,550 shares. Decatur stated it has 2.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Strategy Asset Managers owns 19,971 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd reported 190,653 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 10,392 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.