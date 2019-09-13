Family Capital Trust Co Cut Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $5.10 Million; Moody’s (MCO) Holding Lifted by Investec Asset Management Ltd

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 17,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 361,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.40M, down from 378,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $277.98. About 1.25 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 21,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.25M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $211.1. About 324,160 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Grand Rapids, Mi’s Sewer Revenue Bonds 2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cook County Sd 107, Il’s Go Rating To Aa1; 31/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Italian Corporate Bond Issuance To Slow In 2018-19 After Hitting Record Highs; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service downgrades Tesla’s credit, citing doubts about its Model 3 production schedule and saying it may have to borrow more in the near future; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S RELEASES STATEMENT ON NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS PROCESS; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SOVEREIGN RATINGS, OUTLOOKS DEPEND ON ABILITY OF GCC SOVEREIGNS TO ALSO ADDRESS “STRUCTURAL VULNERABILITIES”; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS USAGE RATES FOR ONLINE MUNICIPAL SERVICES IN DENMARK ARE AMONG HIGHEST IN EUROPE, DUE TO LONG-TERM STRATEGY FOR DIGITISING PUBLIC SECTOR; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Assigns Definitive Ratings To South African Rmbs Notes Issued By Nqaba Finance 1 (RF) Limited; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms South Africa’s Baa3 Rating And Changes The Outlook To Stable; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Common Representative Quality Assessment Of Deutsche Bank Mexico

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 116,273 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $33.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.71 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

