Falcon Point Capital Upped Its Stake in Icf International (ICFI) by $2.27 Million; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Holds Stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 150.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 49,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.58. About 53,244 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 10,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 159,550 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 149,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 5.46M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 57,478 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 297 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 0% or 33,644 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 1,569 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,441 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 95,100 shares. Bessemer reported 215,359 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 10,393 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Macquarie Gp Limited owns 20,966 shares. Mcclain Value Lc has invested 3.47% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. California-based Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4,281 shares to 67,881 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc. by 13,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,569 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7,695 shares to 119,448 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 46,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,119 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.42% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 14,430 shares. Sei Invs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.11M shares. Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hsbc Public Limited holds 0.07% or 936,977 shares. Bb&T invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Panagora Asset invested in 594,311 shares. Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 59,635 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.92 million shares. Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.92% or 3.98M shares. Johnson Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,172 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Counsel has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Blume Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1,150 shares.