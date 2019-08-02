Falcon Point Capital Upped Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Position by $420,417; As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Its Stake by $1.37 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 18,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 171,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1.01M shares traded or 60.08% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 6,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 66,611 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 73,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.59M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Advisors Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 87,304 shares. Adelante Limited Liability Company invested in 243,321 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Bb&T invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1.98 million were accumulated by Amer Century Cos. Cordasco Fincl Net stated it has 76 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 23,115 shares. Alkeon Management Limited Co stated it has 986,394 shares. Cap International Sarl owns 35,302 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 84 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 81,082 were accumulated by Barometer. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department has invested 0.21% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 16,324 were reported by Fred Alger Management. 139,651 are held by Rmb Cap Management Lc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 108,581 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $23.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc. by 13,319 shares to 32,569 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,333 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.08 million activity. The insider Hovenier Peter sold $237,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millrace Asset Grp Inc Inc has invested 1.46% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 1.07M shares. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 14.89M shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Group One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 344,088 were accumulated by Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian National Bank invested 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Etrade Management Lc holds 17,433 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Macquarie Grp has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.04% or 42,076 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Co holds 2.18% or 171,953 shares. 13,662 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 9,347 shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 6.31 million shares.

