Falcon Point Capital Upped Holding in Quinstreet (QNST) as Valuation Rose; As Yy (YY) Market Valuation Declined, Ward Ferry Management LTD Cut Position

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.50 million shares traded or 142.21% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) by 64.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 24,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 62,061 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $984,000, up from 37,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 1.09 million shares traded or 60.21% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET A NEW SHORT BY KERRISDALE, SEES 50% DOWNSIDE; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 216,000 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $96.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YY vs. YELP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YY: Big Returns With The YouTube Of China – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YY Inc. – An Attractive Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Reaction History: YY Inc., 22.2% Follow-Through Indicator, 14.6% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YY Inc.: Grab This Freebie Before The Promotion Ends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02M for 18.92 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7,415 shares to 41,146 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 12,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,360 shares, and cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

More notable recent QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QuinStreet -18.5% amid warnings on education, mortgage slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QuinStreet To Present at 2nd Annual Craig-Hallum FinTech Innovators Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QuinStreet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QuinStreet (QNST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MyBankTracker.com Research Finds Nearly One Third of Americans Distrust Mobile Banking – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold QNST shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 2.77% more from 45.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 26,549 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) or 574,332 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And owns 157 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.15% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) or 46,677 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 36,081 shares stake. Victory Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 2.26 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 169,041 shares or 0% of the stock. 38,474 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Par Cap holds 1.77M shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 13,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 11,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 15,191 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Citigroup owns 60,807 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0% or 16,876 shares.