Falcon Point Capital Trimmed Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Holding; Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Has 1.92 Sentiment

Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 23 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 12 sold and reduced stock positions in Unity Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 5.26 million shares, up from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Unity Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Vishay Precision Group (VPG) stake by 54.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 10,070 shares as Vishay Precision Group (VPG)’s stock rose 9.28%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 8,333 shares with $285,000 value, down from 18,403 last quarter. Vishay Precision Group now has $400.27 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 4,336 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG); 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 01/05/2018 – BLH Nobel Introduces 1756 Weighing Module for Integration with Allen-Bradley® Chassis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold VPG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 10.15 million shares or 0.30% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Company reported 357,106 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 17,879 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 376 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,700 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 21,635 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 745,063 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.02% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 116,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 520,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.61% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,650 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc invested in 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 1,011 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.14% or 20,900 shares. 229,305 are owned by Goldman Sachs Inc.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 18,279 shares to 171,953 valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) stake by 21,611 shares and now owns 121,784 shares. Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was raised too.

Endicott Management Co holds 12.2% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. for 660,635 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 832,832 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1% invested in the company for 442,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.13% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 118,986 shares.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company has market cap of $211.34 million. The firm offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Analysts await Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. UNTY’s profit will be $5.64 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Unity Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.