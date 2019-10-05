Falcon Point Capital Trimmed By $1.24 Million Its Five9 (FIVN) Stake; Celgene (CELG)’s Sentiment Is 0.55

Celgene Corp (CELG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 299 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 540 reduced and sold their stakes in Celgene Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 466.35 million shares, down from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Celgene Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 63 to 63 for the same number . Sold All: 97 Reduced: 443 Increased: 216 New Position: 83.

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Five9 (FIVN) stake by 25.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 24,303 shares as Five9 (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 69,972 shares with $3.59 million value, down from 94,275 last quarter. Five9 now has $3.24B valuation. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 621,949 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C

Among 4 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Five9 has $7300 highest and $6500 lowest target. $69.50’s average target is 25.45% above currents $55.4 stock price. Five9 had 7 analyst reports since August 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) stake by 8,082 shares to 69,169 valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Switch Inc stake by 85,729 shares and now owns 278,995 shares. Willscot Corp. was raised too.

The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Birchview Capital Lp holds 39.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation for 697,667 shares. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd owns 50,900 shares or 38.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. has 36.45% invested in the company for 1.83 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp has invested 32.11% in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.75 million shares.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.21 billion. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes , and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products.