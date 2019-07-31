Falcon Point Capital Stake in Wageworks (WAGE) Boosted as Share Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Wealth Architects Has Increased Its Holding by $355,320

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 21,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,784 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 100,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 861,754 shares traded or 14.93% up from the average. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Contacted San Francisco Office of SEC Regarding Restatement, Independent Investigation; Will Cooperate with Inquiries — Filing; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 09/04/2018 – WageWorks Names Ismail (Izzy) Dawood Interim Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (WAGE); 13/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead P; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Shuffles Top Leaders After Audit Identifies Weaknesses in Financial Reporting; 13/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Todd Gordon’s Apple Trade Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: The Worst Case Scenario – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro to Feature Slim Bezels – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 1.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,984 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 20,836 shares. Riverpark Management Ltd invested in 98,852 shares. 29,645 are owned by Spectrum. 155,051 were reported by Eagle Glob Lc. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx invested in 3.9% or 60,340 shares. Bahl And Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 596,386 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated holds 157,610 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 2.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,075 are owned by Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Court Place Advsrs Limited accumulated 9,800 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Oregon-based M has invested 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 3.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gw Henssler And Limited reported 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glovista Investments Limited Liability accumulated 3,347 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 10,070 shares to 8,333 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 42,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,084 shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Education Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,578 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Company reported 6,139 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 112,062 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 9,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc reported 168,868 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 244,668 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 29,019 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 26,913 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability accumulated 30,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 756,908 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Llc owns 103,859 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Capital Ltd Com reported 1.82M shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 68,858 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 318,516 shares.

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Jul 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WageWorks Continues Growth of Health Savings Accounts through Expanded Partnerships – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Small Business Job Growth Slows in June, While Wage Growth Increases – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity and WageWorks Announce HSR Clearance Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.