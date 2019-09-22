Falcon Point Capital Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose; As Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Valuation Declined, Regions Financial Has Raised Its Stake

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 16,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 160,405 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, up from 143,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 342,250 shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based The; 21/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets to 2022: Novel Product Launches, Recent Approvals, Research and Development Pipeline, and Blockbuster Drugs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Intact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular; 07/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at the 15th International Symposium on Cardiovascular Regeneration and Repair; 23/03/2018 – CSL BEHRING ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CSL112 TO ASSESS REDUCTION OF EARLY RECURRENT CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS IN HEART ATTACK SURVIVORS; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease With Polypill Among Pars Cohort Participants, Iran; 16/05/2018 – Innovations in Drug Discovery and Development for Neurological, Cancer, and Cardiovascular Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 21,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 792,929 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.31 million, up from 771,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13 million shares traded or 114.40% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 225,402 shares to 643,568 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 12,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,360 shares, and cut its stake in Integra Life Sciences (NASDAQ:IART).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CSII shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 0.43% more from 31.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.04% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 8,877 shares. Millennium Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 437,822 shares. 5,524 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Limited Liability. Everence Cap owns 8,070 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 58,040 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc stated it has 2,803 shares. The California-based Aperio Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Pinebridge Invs Lp has 32,417 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.14% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Country Club Trust Co Na accumulated 0.03% or 6,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 57,630 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Pnc Financial Service Group invested in 71,029 shares. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 6,550 shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 10,500 shares to 6,300 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 77,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,766 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.