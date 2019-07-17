Falcon Point Capital Raised Its Position in Icf International (ICFI) as Valuation Rose; Robinson Capital Management Decreased Its Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Stake by $2.05 Million; Share Value Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 77,759 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 150.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 62,312 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4,281 shares to 67,881 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 22,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,285 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Nj Qu (MUJ) by 151,963 shares to 215,818 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVF) by 40,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pa Qual Muni Inc Fd (NQP).