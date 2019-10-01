Falcon Point Capital Lowered Proofpoint (PFPT) Position By $889,800; Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc (EDD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.08, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 16 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 22 sold and trimmed positions in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 9.19 million shares, down from 10.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 8.

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) stake by 15.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 7,415 shares as Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 41,146 shares with $4.95 million value, down from 48,561 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc. now has $7.24B valuation. The stock increased 4.11% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $129.05. About 838,512 shares traded or 33.02% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120

Among 3 analysts covering Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Proofpoint has $14700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $135.50’s average target is 5.00% above currents $129.05 stock price. Proofpoint had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Deutsche Bank upgraded Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) rating on Thursday, September 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14700 target. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint: Not Convinced – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint, CrowdStrike gain on integration announcement – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Proofpoint launches new Okta Cloud integration – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Proofpoint (PFPT) Names Peter Leav and Leyla Seka to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint and CrowdStrike Partner, Announce Integration to Protect Organizations from Advanced Threats Across Email and Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Co has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Bamco Ny, New York-based fund reported 31,569 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability invested in 2,950 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 20,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Assetmark Incorporated invested in 517 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa owns 187,982 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.17% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Seven Post Investment Office Limited Partnership reported 44,391 shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 52 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 7,150 shares stake. Menta Lc holds 1,860 shares. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 3,035 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Switch Inc stake by 85,729 shares to 278,995 valued at $3.65M in 2019Q2. It also upped R1 Rcm Inc. stake by 356,202 shares and now owns 425,869 shares. Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was raised too.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. for 658,915 shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 97,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.17% invested in the company for 61,015 shares. The Illinois-based Arlington Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 610,067 shares.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 360,123 shares traded or 92.13% up from the average. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $435.87 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.