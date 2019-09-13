Falcon Point Capital Lowered Its Stake in Apogee Enterprises (APOG) as Share Price Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Interocean Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $4.00 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 15,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 55,233 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 70,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 137,007 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 26/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – BOARD ELECTED NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR HERBERT K. PARKER; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS OF $3.30 TO $3.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/03/2018 Treas Johnson Gifts 127 Of Apogee Enterprises Inc; 20/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Sees Potential in Apogee Enterprises — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS 6 PCT STAKE IN APOGEE ENTERPRISES AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 23,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 133,014 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.06 million, up from 109,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $172.41. About 1.40M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Avenue Ltd reported 3,448 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,064 shares. Martin And Company Tn invested in 0.29% or 5,617 shares. Northstar Gp holds 0.82% or 11,208 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.14% or 19,170 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs LP stated it has 14,625 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,913 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 33,249 shares. Stewart Patten owns 3.69% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 118,408 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Com has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 110,311 are held by Trust Of Vermont. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & reported 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 448 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edgewood Limited Com stated it has 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,136 shares to 38,001 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,767 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold APOG shares while 73 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.70 million shares or 7.66% less from 24.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Deprince Race Zollo invested in 0.04% or 36,652 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 12,453 shares stake. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 147,571 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 28,960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw And reported 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Engaged Ltd Liability owns 1.69M shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 6,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,076 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co accumulated 6,594 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank has 0.01% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 348,494 shares stake. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 58,753 shares stake.

Analysts await Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. APOG’s profit will be $15.12M for 18.37 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Apogee Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.