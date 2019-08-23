Falcon Point Capital Lowered Its Fireeye (FEYE) Stake; STEP ENERGY SVCS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (SNVVF) Sellers Decreased By 3.23% Their Shorts

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Fireeye Inc. (FEYE) stake by 5.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 22,860 shares as Fireeye Inc. (FEYE)’s stock declined 7.35%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 414,285 shares with $6.96M value, down from 437,145 last quarter. Fireeye Inc. now has $2.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 2.26M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M

STEP ENERGY SVCS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had a decrease of 3.23% in short interest. SNVVF’s SI was 927,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.23% from 958,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 9275 days are for STEP ENERGY SVCS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:SNVVF)’s short sellers to cover SNVVF’s short positions. It closed at $1.0734 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) stake by 21,611 shares to 121,784 valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Seaspine Holdings Corp. stake by 32,226 shares and now owns 253,858 shares. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. FireEye Inc has $27 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.20’s average target is 41.49% above currents $13.57 stock price. FireEye Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CBS, FEYE, CIEN – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FireEye Continues To Sink On Weak Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts: FireEye Shows ‘Encouraging Signs Of Growth,’ But ‘More Pain Ahead’ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity names move after CHKP earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc has 42,502 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Limited New York has 11,900 shares. Us State Bank De owns 104,970 shares. Asset Mgmt One Comm Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 561,009 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 12,145 shares. 72 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.24% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Moreover, Masters Capital Ltd Com has 0.63% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 867,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 375,151 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Old Natl Bank & Trust In accumulated 0.01% or 13,681 shares. State Street Corporation reported 2.64 million shares.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service firm that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $82.20 million. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays. It has a 2.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides STEP-PLEX diverting agents that are used as temporary blocking agents; chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing activities and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions.

