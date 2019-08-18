Falcon Point Capital Lowered Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position by $332,994; Stock Declined; Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Market Value Rose While Harbert Fund Advisors Trimmed Position by $5.08 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.31M market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 668,557 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc analyzed 7,239 shares as the company's stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 133,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 140,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 957,714 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq" on June 07, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Capital Lc owns 18,659 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 18,081 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) invested in 5,186 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% or 267,933 shares in its portfolio. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability reported 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 33,960 shares. Advisory Services Net Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Mason Street Lc stated it has 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 1.39M are owned by Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Legal And General Gru Public Limited has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 68,467 shares. Sei Invests reported 76,484 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp accumulated 9,799 shares or 0% of the stock.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,654 shares to 30,505 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in R1 Rcm Inc. by 55,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI).