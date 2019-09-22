Falcon Point Capital Lowered Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake By $1.08 Million; Unionbancorp Has 1.94 Sentiment

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) stake by 26.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 18,959 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 53,362 shares with $3.09 million value, down from 72,321 last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand now has $3.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 402,382 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake

Unionbancorp Inc (TRUE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 2.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 62 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 32 sold and trimmed positions in Unionbancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 89.86 million shares, down from 96.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Unionbancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 15 Increased: 41 New Position: 21.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds 1.79% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. for 18.63 million shares. Par Capital Management Inc owns 10.30 million shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.59% invested in the company for 5.85 million shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.58% in the stock. 683 Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.10 million shares.

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $388.64 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 3.96M shares traded or 157.06% up from the average. TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) has declined 53.27% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 09/05/2018 – TrueCar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in TrueCar, Inc. of the June 1, 2018 Insider Trading Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrueCar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUE); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q REV. $81.1M, EST. $81.4M; 23/05/2018 – TrueCar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 19/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against TrueCar, Inc

More notable recent TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dividend ETFs to Grab as Fed Cuts Rates Once Again – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crypto and the Latency Arms Race: Crypto Exchanges and the HFT Crowd – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consider This Underperforming Utility if the Pressure On Fed To Cut Rates Continues – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Soccer-Saka revels in dream Arsenal debut as young guns shine in Europe – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by TrueCar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cornerstone Joins Ultimate Software’s UltiPro® Connect Partners Program – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $16.39 million for 50.94 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CSOD shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 368,173 are held by Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Clearbridge Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 3.24 million shares in its portfolio. 11,100 were reported by Strs Ohio. American Century Companies holds 0.01% or 161,539 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com holds 25,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,664 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp reported 0% stake. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.16% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 530,707 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 46,045 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 480,808 shares. 10,126 are held by Vident Invest Advisory Llc. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 400 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) stake by 24,293 shares to 73,982 valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO) stake by 6,104 shares and now owns 56,123 shares. Switch Inc was raised too.