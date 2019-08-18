Falcon Point Capital Lowered Conns (CONN) Holding By $882,948; Maplelane Capital Has Raised Salesforce Com (CRM) Position By $44.05 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Conns Inc. (CONN) stake by 25.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 40,134 shares as Conns Inc. (CONN)’s stock declined 16.13%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 115,360 shares with $2.64 million value, down from 155,494 last quarter. Conns Inc. now has $621.52M valuation. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 382,354 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 114.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 278,813 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)'s stock declined 4.72%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 521,313 shares with $82.56M value, up from 242,500 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $125.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING 'A-'; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM - RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce's Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook's Data Scandal (Video); 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms 'Unlock' Data: Q&A; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28M for 9.54 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased R1 Rcm Inc. stake by 55,641 shares to 69,667 valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 6,654 shares and now owns 30,505 shares. Play Agsinc. was raised too.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were bought by MARTIN BOB L. Saunders William E Jr bought 10,000 shares worth $179,729. Miller Norman had bought 11,765 shares worth $200,358. The insider HAWORTH JAMES H bought $39,565. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $50,880 was bought by Shein Oded. Wright Lee A. also bought $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 15,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 53,501 shares or 0.07% of the stock. American Intll Gru Incorporated accumulated 15,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Goldman Sachs accumulated 534,601 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.01% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Com accumulated 699 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 209,749 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc reported 915 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 14,600 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Qs Investors Ltd Liability has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 2.40 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 20,000 shares to 80,000 valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) stake by 887,500 shares and now owns 292,500 shares. Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc holds 381 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech invested in 0.53% or 599,399 shares. Parsons Cap Ri reported 0.56% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,781 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated accumulated 39,929 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 5,300 are owned by Swarthmore Gp. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New England Rech And Incorporated has invested 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ftb Advsrs reported 884 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 277 shares in its portfolio. 4,638 are owned by Miles Cap. Parkwood Ltd owns 28,285 shares. Glaxis Management has 10,000 shares for 4.71% of their portfolio. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.9% or 27,662 shares in its portfolio.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 27.08% above currents $143.89 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Societe Generale. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 5. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, February 22 report.

