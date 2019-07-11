Falcon Point Capital Lifted Holding in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) by $4.74 Million as Stock Value Rose; Capital Counsel Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) Has Increased by $1.25 Million

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 7,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 816,672 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.56 million, up from 808,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 4.90M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 650.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 124,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,828 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 19,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.18% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 487,949 shares traded or 64.75% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA APPROVES INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES AND SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA IN THE TRESIBA® LABEL; 23/03/2018 – CSL BEHRING ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CSL112 TO ASSESS REDUCTION OF EARLY RECURRENT CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS IN HEART ATTACK SURVIVORS; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 10/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Introduces New Version of its Aplio i900 Premium Cardiovascular Ultrasound; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys 3.7% of Cardiovascular Systems; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.7% Position in Cardiovascular Systems; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease With Polypill Among Pars Cohort Participants, Iran; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Stiffening With Aging and Hypertensive Heart Disease (LVH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,825 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.31% stake. Kensico Mngmt owns 2.86 million shares for 8.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Investment has 0.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 4.89 million are owned by Akre Limited Liability Com. Archon Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 101,560 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. First Tru owns 63,719 shares. Hap Trading owns 20,654 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.76% or 274,287 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp invested in 0.8% or 12,714 shares. Profit Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 14,484 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Com stated it has 19,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealth Planning reported 0.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Malaga Cove Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alyeska Investment Grp Ltd Partnership owns 435,953 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De owns 39,607 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Merian (Uk) Ltd has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Granahan Investment Ma holds 437,139 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 9,811 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based White Pine Ltd has invested 0.31% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 51,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs accumulated 0% or 10,404 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 78,900 shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 6,550 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Partner Invest LP has 4,470 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 59,883 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). American Intl Grp invested in 0% or 25,708 shares.