Falcon Point Capital Lifted Conns (CONN) Position By $1.01 Million; Miller Industries (MLR) Has 1.96 Sentiment

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Conns Inc. (CONN) stake by 51.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc acquired 59,618 shares as Conns Inc. (CONN)’s stock declined 16.13%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 174,978 shares with $3.12M value, up from 115,360 last quarter. Conns Inc. now has $718.54 million valuation. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 757,298 shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C

Miller Industries Inc (MLR) investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.65, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 55 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 28 decreased and sold their holdings in Miller Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 9.79 million shares, up from 9.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Miller Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 39 New Position: 16.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company has market cap of $379.62 million. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It has a 9.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications.

Zpr Investment Management holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. for 35,123 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 163,271 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.39% invested in the company for 284,523 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.13% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 78,448 shares.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 43,942 shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) has risen 22.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.10, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CONN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.98 million shares or 4.04% less from 22.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 26,600 shares valued at $453,184 was made by MARTIN BOB L on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 2,240 shares valued at $39,565 was made by HAWORTH JAMES H on Wednesday, June 5. Shein Oded bought $50,880 worth of stock. Shares for $179,729 were bought by Saunders William E Jr on Wednesday, June 5. Wright Lee A. bought $100,170 worth of stock. Shares for $200,358 were bought by Miller Norman.