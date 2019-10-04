Falcon Point Capital Increases Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII); Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Increased Stake by $104.85 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 2,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 137,008 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 billion, up from 134,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 1.92M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT EXPANDING CORN PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS U.S. CRUSHING CAPACITY RAN ABOVE 95% IN 1Q

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 16,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 160,405 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, up from 143,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 126,464 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based Therapies; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 03/04/2018 – OncLive® to Host Webinar on Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Prostate Cancer and Cardiovascular Risk; 02/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Studies of Empagliflozin and Its Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Effects (SUGAR); 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Compliance With The European Society Of Cardiology Prevention Guidelines In Patients at High Cardiovascular; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Educational Intervention to Improve Patient-Physician Awareness of Cardiovascular Risk in Rheumatoid; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees 4Q Rev $57.5M-$59M; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Terumo® HX2″ Temperature Management System, Catalog No. 809810 The Terumo HX2

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Life Sciences (NASDAQ:IART) by 58,632 shares to 22,097 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) by 12,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,166 shares, and cut its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CSII shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 0.43% more from 31.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 5,211 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 6,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 102,196 shares in its portfolio. 19,967 are owned by Dupont Mngmt. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 23,047 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Lc reported 5,524 shares. American Interest Grp Inc invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 102,944 shares. Dafna Capital Ltd Llc reported 51,200 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset owns 21,356 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.14% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 13,000 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Check-Cap Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Dr. Vardit Segal as Vice President of Clinical Affairs – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Add Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Concerns Over Cabinets Spark Analyst Note on FBHS Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Small Cap Growth Stocks With Big-Time Momentum – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $256,542.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos (NYSE:TJX) by 695 shares to 122,364 shares, valued at $6.47B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder System (NYSE:R) by 250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,332 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Co Bancorp holds 0.01% or 27,012 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hartford Fincl Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 900 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Principal Grp Inc accumulated 953,411 shares. M&R Management Incorporated owns 95 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 1.25 million shares. Arrow Finance Corporation reported 200 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.94 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 786,233 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. John G Ullman Assocs holds 0.88% or 122,000 shares. Whitnell & holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation owns 150,546 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 68,861 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America De holds 3.86M shares.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: Impressive Track Record In A Tough Business – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM updates on flour recall – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADM manipulated cash ethanol market, lawsuit alleges – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Tumbles as Investors Start to Taste Reality – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.