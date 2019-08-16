Falcon Point Capital Increases Stake in Boingo Wireless (WIFI); Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Lifted Its Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Holding by $1.43 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 18,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 171,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 725,661 shares traded or 8.43% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 199,605 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82M, up from 189,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $165.8. About 512,041 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 42,293 shares to 36,084 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,881 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,250 are held by Ameritas Inv. 7,200 are owned by Numerixs Investment Technologies. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 1,922 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 469,554 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 104,312 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 13,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 69,143 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv holds 306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.06 million were accumulated by Daruma Capital Management Lc. Envestnet Asset holds 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 14,849 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 563,641 shares. Aperio Limited has 14,615 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 148,345 shares to 157,995 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 53,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,750 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

