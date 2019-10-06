Falcon Point Capital Increases Holding in Brink’s Co. (BCO); Grand Jean Capital Management Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Raised by $534,160

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 12,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 393,347 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47 million, up from 381,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 6.50 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 27/05/2018 – INVESTA REPORTS ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 23/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN KOHLBERG; NO TERMS; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy Gramercy Property in $7.6 billion deal; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom; 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone under fire over push into UK social housing; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is among firms weighing offer for LaSalle REIT – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Burberry Names Blackstone Group’s Gerry Murphy as Chairman

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Brink’s Co. (BCO) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 56,123 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 50,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.17. About 372,931 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forever 21 Less Eternal Than Promised – Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Blackstone (BX) Said to be in Talks to Buy MGM Resorts’ (MGM) Bellagio, MGM Grand – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Crude Oil Rockets; Now What? – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone buys five hotel businesses in Greece for $197M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone takes controlling interest in Great Wolf Resorts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And owns 1.28 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP holds 0.11% or 108,169 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Park Circle invested in 10,000 shares. Invest Advsr Ltd Llc owns 13,409 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sei Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Joel Isaacson Lc has invested 0.34% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 18,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Com owns 54,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 11.93 million shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $246.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 10,105 shares to 55,561 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,476 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7,415 shares to 41,146 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,972 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 80,000 shares. 618,896 were reported by Geode Capital Ltd. Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0.06% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0.03% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,845 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research invested in 0.02% or 42,342 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.05% or 26,581 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability In holds 2.18% or 109,526 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 194,594 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York stated it has 28,415 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Kj Harrison Partners has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings.