Falcon Point Capital Increased Stake in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) as Shares Declined; As Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined, Park Circle Co Increased by $1.14 Million Its Holding

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 18,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 171,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 806,265 shares traded or 20.47% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 5.16M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Philip Morris International an Undervalued Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

