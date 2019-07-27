Falcon Point Capital Increased Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Position; ESSILOR LUXOTTICA ORDINARY SHARES (ESLOF) Shorts Lowered By 48.32%

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) stake by 27.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc acquired 6,654 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 30,505 shares with $3.84M value, up from 23,851 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $2.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $108.09. About 203,049 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN

ESSILOR LUXOTTICA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) had a decrease of 48.32% in short interest. ESLOF’s SI was 649,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 48.32% from 1.26M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1083 days are for ESSILOR LUXOTTICA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ESLOF)’s short sellers to cover ESLOF’s short positions. It closed at $133 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Millrace Asset Gru holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 18,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 3,576 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 3,635 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 17,747 shares. Proshare Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 11,728 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Next Century Growth Ltd Llc owns 42,385 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Amer Intl Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.03% or 53,762 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Automobile Association accumulated 33,298 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Woodstock Corp invested in 70,753 shares or 1.59% of the stock. First Republic Invest Incorporated reported 3,637 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 376,340 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) stake by 4,712 shares to 48,561 valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) stake by 7,239 shares and now owns 133,405 shares. Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $864,670 activity. Aryeh Jason had bought 250 shares worth $26,753. 1,000 shares were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L, worth $108,202.

