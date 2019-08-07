Falcon Point Capital Holds Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII); Electronic Arts (EA) Stake Raised by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 3.60 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 650.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 124,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 143,828 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 19,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 294,296 shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: GETINGE US SALES LLC- HEMASHIELD Knitted Double Velour Cardiovascular Fabric; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: School-based Behavioural Intervention to Face Obesity and Promote Cardiovascular Health Among Spanish; 30/05/2018 – Avinger Announces Presentations and Posters Featuring Lumivascular Technology at New Cardiovascular Horizons Annual Conference; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 09/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Research Report 2018 – Technologies, Markets and Companies 2017-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Educational Intervention to Improve Patient-Physician Awareness of Cardiovascular Risk in Rheumatoid; 27/03/2018 – lntact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular lntervention; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 08/03/2018 – Saranas’ Novel Bleed Monitoring System Receives Recognition in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc. by 3,951 shares to 34,387 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,333 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Com invested in 19,564 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Voya Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 13,820 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 393,613 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 48,014 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co owns 25,986 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Element Cap Limited Co owns 5,593 shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) or 19 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Art Advisors Lc accumulated 0.05% or 20,749 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 14,051 shares. 39,607 were reported by Us Bancorporation De. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Markel Corporation stated it has 112,400 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 3,429 are held by Fred Alger Mngmt. Sirios Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 240,193 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 140,985 shares. Barton Invest Management reported 293,819 shares stake. Td Asset Management reported 797,388 shares stake. Citigroup has 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Putnam Invs Limited Com reported 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). York Capital Mgmt Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.79% or 173,451 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.95% or 1.73 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 69,519 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,942 shares.