Falcon Point Capital Holding in Wageworks (WAGE) Has Lifted by $799,607; Brookstone Capital Management Has Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $478,720

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 21,611 shares as the company's stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 121,784 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 100,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 618,609 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has declined 2.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500.

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,984 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 56,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 28,524 shares to 124,354 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 13,357 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability reported 63 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). 231,709 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. State Street owns 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 1.11 million shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 63,910 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 29,019 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Hightower Advsr Limited Co has 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 5,444 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.02% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) or 10,103 shares. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Company has 2.51% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 75,556 shares. New York-based Amer International Gp has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barry Invest Advsrs Llc holds 37,653 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Llc has 1.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 109,349 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com holds 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 102,595 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Levin Strategies LP accumulated 30,368 shares. Ipswich Mgmt has 152,115 shares for 4.02% of their portfolio. One Ltd holds 0.55% or 38,548 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 300,533 shares. 7,191 were reported by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lc. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited accumulated 0.24% or 410,009 shares. Aull Monroe Mgmt Corp has invested 2.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gilman Hill Asset Management accumulated 9,596 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 185,134 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,810 shares. 666,715 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 16,552 shares to 109,738 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.