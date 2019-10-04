Falcon Point Capital Holding in Calamp Corp. (CAMP) Has Trimmed by $883,608; Sandhill Capital Partners Has Upped F M C (FMC) Stake

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp. (CAMP) by 37.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 80,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The institutional investor held 131,615 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 211,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Calamp Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 288,561 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CalAmp, LoJack And Together For Safer Roads Celebrate World Safety Day On April 28; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 23,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 287,061 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.81M, up from 263,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 1.12M shares traded or 24.39% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold CAMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.89% less from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Spark Management Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 91,100 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 54,658 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 451,649 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited has 10,950 shares. Sei Invs Commerce holds 345,228 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 85 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 70,500 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability reported 131,615 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO) by 6,104 shares to 56,123 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 16,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp..

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.