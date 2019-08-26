Falcon Point Capital Has Upped Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stake; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shorts Up By 9.66%

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) stake by 650.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc acquired 124,676 shares as Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)’s stock rose 29.35%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 143,828 shares with $5.56 million value, up from 19,152 last quarter. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. now has $1.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 7,523 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 08/03/2018 – At ACC, Siemens Healthineers Introduces a Portable Cardiovascular-Dedicated Ultrasound System; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 05/03/2018 – 5EU Surgical Procedure Volumes for Cardiovascular and Peripheral Vascular Procedures 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 16/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Mental Stress & Diesel Exhaust on Cardiovascular Health (DESTRESS); 25/04/2018 – LILLY AND CHINA’S NCCD ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING AND CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 11/03/2018 – ASTRA: TREATMENT W/SGLT-2I FOR T2D SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR GAIN; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease With Polypill Among Pars Cohort Participants, Iran; 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors – touchENDOCRlNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys Into Cardiovascular Systems

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) had an increase of 9.66% in short interest. GPOR’s SI was 23.83 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.66% from 21.73M shares previously. With 3.64M avg volume, 7 days are for Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s short sellers to cover GPOR’s short positions. The SI to Gulfport Energy Corporation’s float is 15.18%. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.595. About 770,598 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Earnings Match Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems Set to Present LIBERTY 360 Outcome – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 42,293 shares to 36,084 valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Strategic Education Inc. stake by 3,951 shares and now owns 34,387 shares. Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 51,871 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 3,000 shares stake. 29,756 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Limited Com. Prudential Fincl reported 213,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsr Limited has 5,209 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Llc reported 144,781 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 21,356 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Partner Invest Management Limited Partnership owns 4,470 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.04% or 138,449 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 5,468 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc accumulated 25,708 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 263,345 shares. Dafna Capital reported 0.94% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Champlain Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.15M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $413.63 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 0.83 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. Shares for $80,600 were bought by Wood David M. on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energy Opportunities Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 136,515 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 122 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jefferies Llc reported 57,500 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 369,392 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru reported 16.38M shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Bridgeway accumulated 0.07% or 715,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 50,904 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 7,549 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 215 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp invested in 0.21% or 182,090 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 290 shares. Oslo Asset Management As holds 9.13% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 5.08 million shares. Penn Capital Management Inc reported 43,603 shares stake.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bullish EIA Data Unable to Stop Natural Gas Price Slump – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport (GPOR) Q2 Earnings Beat by a Whisker, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.