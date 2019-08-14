Falcon Point Capital Has Upped By $2.27 Million Its Icf International (ICFI) Stake; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Holding

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 3.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc acquired 6,228 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 181,671 shares with $11.30M value, up from 175,443 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $139.33B valuation. The stock decreased 4.87% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 12.09 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Icf International (ICFI) stake by 150.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc acquired 29,877 shares as Icf International (ICFI)’s stock rose 10.94%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 49,689 shares with $3.78 million value, up from 19,812 last quarter. Icf International now has $1.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.71. About 26,209 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) stake by 88,434 shares to 219,992 valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) stake by 28,524 shares and now owns 124,354 shares. Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 5,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 26,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,670 were accumulated by Prudential Fin. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 49,358 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Macquarie holds 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 20,966 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 21,207 shares. Mcclain Value Limited Company accumulated 33,309 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 50 shares. First Advsr LP accumulated 50,238 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Pnc Services Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership owns 346,966 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,946 are held by Metropolitan Life New York. Aperio Gp holds 22,063 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should ICF International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICFI) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ICF International (ICFI) Beats on Q2 Earnings and Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why ICF International (ICFI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, First Horizon National, OUTFRONT Media and ICF International – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ICF International (ICFI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Icf International had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. Loop Capital Markets maintained ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.66% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oldfield Prtnrs Llp reported 1.09M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 266,285 shares. Moreover, Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 28,221 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 863 shares. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.12% or 36,539 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Co owns 56,511 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ci Invests Incorporated reported 2.33M shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 12,178 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.3% or 182,214 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 42,145 shares. 18,926 are owned by Cetera Advsrs Limited Co. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 20,961 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 35.93% above currents $61.67 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”.