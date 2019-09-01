Falcon Point Capital Has Trimmed Neogenomics (NEO) Holding by $1.77 Million; Marathon Oil (MRO) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lowered Holding

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 88,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 219,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 308,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 545,815 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 42.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 449,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 610,546 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 9.59 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 18,279 shares to 171,953 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspine Holdings Corp. by 32,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 35,455 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Partners Partnership has 0.06% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Howland Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 31,337 shares. 1492 Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 4.67% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 12,775 shares. 1.83M are held by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 13.83 million shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legacy Prtn owns 49,600 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 88,600 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 158,604 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.92% stake. Ameritas Partners Incorporated reported 6,767 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 740,107 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 53,484 shares to 433,584 shares, valued at $85.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covanta Hldg Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVA) by 50,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WIX).