Falcon Point Capital Has Raised Quinstreet (QNST) Holding; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Raised By $435,072 Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Position

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) stake by 64.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc acquired 24,252 shares as Quinstreet Inc. (QNST)'s stock rose 14.96%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 62,061 shares with $984,000 value, up from 37,809 last quarter. Quinstreet Inc. now has $640.65M valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 307,068 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 1.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 2,266 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)'s stock rose 0.62%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 124,998 shares with $24.12 million value, up from 122,732 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $507.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $178.03. About 7.38 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Kornit Digital Ltd stake by 12,742 shares to 19,360 valued at $613,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) stake by 18,959 shares and now owns 53,362 shares. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold QNST shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 2.77% more from 45.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 13,432 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 472,279 shares. Lpl Financial Llc owns 35,093 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 86,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 36,426 shares. Raymond James & reported 19,880 shares stake. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 228,597 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 166,871 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 84,527 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 22,238 shares. Nicholas Invest Prtn LP accumulated 130,022 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 243,414 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Avangrid Inc Com Stock stake by 307,300 shares to 55,429 valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mercadolibre Inc Com (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 1,784 shares and now owns 10,465 shares. Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 24.78% above currents $178.03 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $220 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 1.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sit Invest Assoc Inc reported 39,850 shares stake. Captrust Advsr accumulated 41,530 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 569,800 shares. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 15,021 shares. 29,035 are owned by Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 1.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6.26M shares. Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 2.66% or 585,000 shares. Logan Cap holds 1.6% or 140,743 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.93% stake. Kistler stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brave Warrior Ltd Com has invested 5.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Washington holds 500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 5,594 shares. Daiwa Secs stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).