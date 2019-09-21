Falcon Point Capital Has Raised Its Conns (CONN) Holding by $1.01 Million as Stock Declined; Mastercard (MA) Holder Harding Loevner LP Cut Holding

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Conns Inc. (CONN) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 59,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 174,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 115,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $683.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 481,560 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 30,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378.08M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10M shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.10, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CONN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.98 million shares or 4.04% less from 22.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com reported 40,568 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 43,370 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 2.54 million shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp owns 2,055 shares. 410,960 are owned by State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 42,198 shares. Eidelman Virant invested in 0.09% or 10,000 shares. Bogle Inv LP De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,623 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 39,384 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 64,795 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 38,129 shares. American Assets Management Ltd Co accumulated 16,530 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 132 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 19,166 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 26,600 shares were bought by MARTIN BOB L, worth $453,184 on Tuesday, June 4. 2,240 shares valued at $39,565 were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 11,765 shares valued at $200,358 was made by Miller Norman on Tuesday, June 4. $179,729 worth of stock was bought by Saunders William E Jr on Wednesday, June 5. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Shein Oded bought $50,880.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24,303 shares to 69,972 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Life Sciences (NASDAQ:IART) by 58,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,097 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability owns 2,224 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 49,818 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsrs reported 109,284 shares. Money Mgmt holds 2.53% or 17,875 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research reported 1.2% stake. Pennsylvania-based Citizens And Northern has invested 0.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Profund Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pecaut invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 976 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP stated it has 52,965 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa reported 0.19% stake. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,235 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,695 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 17,478 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 520,417 shares to 520,728 shares, valued at $133.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 132.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.